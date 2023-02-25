Genoa – The tension around the corporate affairs of Sampdoria is rising further. This morning a package was found at the entrance to Tower B of Corte Lambruschini, where the company is based. The bomb squad of the carabinieri were called, who are inside they found a pig’s head.

Genoa, the threats to Sampdoria with the pig’s head

Sampdoria crisis, shots of the package delivered to Corte Lambruschini with a pig’s head inside and threats to Ferrero and Romei





The package was addressed to the former Blucerchiato patron Massimo Ferrero and to the current vice president Antonio Romei with a threatening note.

The box was found by the police called for a bomb threat. The bomb squad intervened on the spot with the thermoscanner who opened the box.

At that point the investigation it passed to the Digos coordinated by the prosecutor Luca Scorza Azzarà that he will open a file against unknown persons as soon as he receives the investigators’ report. Surveillance cameras and any fingerprints will be analyzed.

The scientific will also analyze the ticket present on which was written in capital letters “The next heads will be yours” to compare it with the one found a few weeks ago when, again at the Corte Lambruschini headquarters, an envelope was delivered containing a bullet accompanied by the message “Ferrero and Garrone, the next one will be true “.

In fact, the story follows that of last January 30, when an anonymous envelope was delivered to the same address with a blank bullet, in that case addressed to Ferrero himself and to Edoardo Garrone. A few days later a letter of apology arrived, but it is not known if it was from the same sender.

Sampdoria press release:

UC Sampdoria expresses deep indignation and indignation in the face of the umpteenth serious act of intimidation that took place this morning at the company headquarters in Piazza Borgo Pila.

The company points out that any type of attack on a member of the Board of Directors represents an attack on all of its membersto their work and to the seriousness and abnegation with which they approached this important assignment.

Since its appointment, the BoD has operated in cohesion, unity of purpose and independence with the sole purpose of ensuring the continuation of Sampdoria’s corporate and sporting activity pending the transition to new ownership.

Precisely in this direction, the professionalism and preparation of the vice-president Antonio Romei are fundamental, with whom the Board hopes to be able to continue sharing this delicate phase in the life of the club.

The note from the Football League

Lega Serie A intervened on the matter: “Lega Serie A expresses all its solidarity with the management of Sampdoria, today the target of an unfortunate episode, to be condemned with the utmost firmness. are acceptable, because they stain and ruin the image of those who love sport and football.The Ligurian club is experiencing a very delicate phase and these ignoble acts only take away the necessary serenity to carry out the work that the managers are carrying out precisely for the better future of the team”.