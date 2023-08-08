Genoa – Estanis Pedrola has arrived in Genoa, ready to start the new adventure with Sampdoria. His flight from Barcelona landed at the Cristoforo Colombo around 6:00 pm: the class of 2003 wing will become blue circled on loan with obligation to buy (3 million) and with the right to repurchase for the Blaugrana exercisable by 2025 (7 million) and the achievement of 50% on any future resale.

In his last season, Pedrola played for Barcelona Athletic, the blaugrana’s B team. Tomorrow, Wednesday, he will undergo medical tests and then sign the contract with Sampdoria. In the afternoon he should already be on the pitch in Bogliasco to join his teammates as training resumes.

Tomorrow at Mugnaini, on the other hand, there may already be no more Emil Audero who moves to Inter on loan with the right to buy for 6.5 million. To take his place, making the opposite journey, will in all likelihood Filip Stankovic21 years old, son of Dejanformer Sampdoria coach: the goalkeeper should arrive on loan with the right to buy for Sampdoria and a counter-buy for the Nerazzurri.