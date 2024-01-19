Genoa – Andrea Pirlo advances again Depaoli on the attack line in Sampdoria hosting league leaders Parma. Gonzalez's return to defense after his suspension allows the coach to bring Murru back to full-back and move Giordano forward in midfield. Confirmation for Ricci, but moved to the right. The list of absentees is always long: Benedetti, Esposito, Pedrola, Kasami, Vieira, Conti, Borini and Ferrari. In Parma, coach Pecchia prefers Balogh to Circati in defense and Mihaila to Benedyczak in the attacking midfield. Over twenty thousand spectators are expected, more than a thousand from Parma. The decades-old twinning that unites the two fans will be celebrated again.

The formations

Sampdoria (4-3-2-1): Stankovic; Stojanovic, Ghilardi, Gonzalez, Murru; Ricci, Yepes, Giordano; Depaoli, Verre; DeLuca. On the bench: Ravaglia, Costantino, Barreca, Panada, Askildsen, Girelli, F. Conti, Ntanda, Leonardi, Delle Monache, La Gumina, Alvarez. All.: Pirlo

Parma (4-2-3-1): Chichizola; Delprato, Osorio, Balogh, Di Chiara; Bernabé, Estevez; Man, Sohm, Mihaila; Bonnie. On the bench: Turk, Corvi, Circati, Camara, Coulibaly, Hainaut, Cyprien, Hernani, Partipilo, Benedyczak, Charpentier, Colak. All.: Pecchia