Genoa – “On the pitch with Luca”: Sampdoria will take to the field with a special shirt tomorrow at Marassi against Parma (8.30 pm). The most iconic photos of Gianluca Vialli's Dorian past will appear on the shirt numbers of Murru and his teammates.

A tribute to the striker, in the first Sampdoria match at Ferraris after the anniversary of his death, with a charitable aim. The shirts will be auctioned on Charity Stars and the proceeds will be donated to the Vialli and Mauro Foundation for the 'MOMALS: monitoring and multi-omics analysis of ALS' project of the Nemo Clinical Center in Arenzano (Genoa) and Milan.