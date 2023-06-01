Genoa – There are those who rejoiced at Corte Lambruschini. Who in front of the TV, who in the car, who in Genoa, who on the other side of the world. And there are those who rejoiced on whatsapp, in a chat more Sampdoria than ever. “Yes, we also celebrated the sale of the club on our Sampd’oro group, we are happy», reveals Gianluca Pagliuca, goalkeeper of the tricolor.

After the news of the sale of Sampdoria by Ferrero to the Manfredi-Radrizzani duo, Mancini posted a touching dedication to Vialli.

«Yes, Roby wrote it on Instagram but it applies 100% to all of us: the first thought was for Luca. We are still saddened, every now and then I think of the beautiful moments, all of us together with him. The pain persists and I know it will be like this forever, with Luca there was a relationship of friendship, love, joy, everything».

And what are you feeling today?

«I’m very happy: Sampdoria didn’t deserve to end up in Serie D. It would have been tragic if our Sampdoria went bankrupt, from whom we got so much and to whom we gave so much. For us former players, especially those of the Mantovani era, it would have been terrible».

A lot of suffering but the fans have never failed to push. And after Lanna’s announcement there was an explosion of joy.

«They have given great support in this sportingly tragic year, they realized they were risking, I’m not saying disappearing but having to start from scratch. They understood the drama of the moment. True, it has regressed. But knowing you have a new club, a new president, a serious person who will do things right, who will pay salaries, gives you great joy, like winning the Scudetto. I hope that now a great job will be done to immediately bring Sampdoria back to the category it deserves».

Do you know Radrizzani?

«Never met but I follow English football a lot. He brought Leeds back to the Premier League after years, now they’re relegated but it can happen, especially in a league full of overstretched clubs, it’s not a drama. I understand that he is a serious man and the fact that he wanted Sampdoria so much with Manfredi makes the fans happy. At Leeds, the choice of Bielsa makes it clear that he is not afraid of coaches with personality: even for Sampdoria he will have in mind a coach ready to bring them back to Serie A ».

How have you supported Lanna over the past 18 months?

«I’ve never asked him for details about things at Sampdoria, they are delicate topics. The risk of failure and the many tensions weighed on him, but he was very good at keeping everyone together. Even when it seemed that Ferrero didn’t want to sell, there’s a lot of credit to him if Sampdoria was sold in the end ».

Vialli’s dream as president involved the participation of many of you from Sampd’oro in the club: would you also be there with Radrizzani?

«Yes, it could be, I’m out now, there are already two friends in the club, Lanna and Invernizzi, two serious people. Radrizzani will make his decisions, he will evaluate what to do, the important thing is the good of Sampdoria, who is there or isn’t there matters relatively ».

You stopped playing at the age of 40: Quagliarella wants to continue, what do you think?

«I don’t know, I appreciate your affection for Sampdoria, but in these cases there is everything to lose and nothing to gain. Instead of the president I would certainly try to offer him an important position in society, the years go by for everyone, you can’t escape your identity card. To return to A you need hungry young people, it has always been like this ».

When is the next Sampd’oro meeting scheduled in Genoa?

“We see each other every 2-3 months, the last one was in Bologna, after the good news there is even more desire, it will be before the summer, but there is no date yet”.

Will you be returning to Friendship Dock?

«Seeing the murals smeared for Luca was very unpleasant. He teased him, funerals, camels, they’re on both sides, it’s always been like this, it’s the derby but not affecting the memory of an extraordinary person. I am convinced that most of the Genoans think this way, unfortunately a few ignorant people are enough to ruin everything. Going back will be a strong emotion».