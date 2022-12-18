by our correspondent Damiano Basso

Sampdoria’s morning training at the Calista Sports Center in Belek in Turkey has ended. Muscle activation and then small-field pressure practice matches and final three-team practice match which saw the success of the “whites”: Murillo, Leris, Yepes, Montevago and Paoletti. Differentiated for Colley and Winks. At the end Stankovic and Sakic went to Antalya airport to take the flight to Istanbul and from there continue to Rome where Sinisa Mihajlovic’s funeral will take place on Monday 19 December

This afternoon is free. At 18.00 Turkish time, almost the whole team will gather in the hotel cinema to watch the World Cup final.



