Serie B eats coaches? Now that’s an understatement. The cadet tournament devours them voraciously, under the impulse of increasingly impatient presidents and managers. A context in which Sampdoria, which has continued to place its trust in Andrea Pirlo even in the most critical moments, has so far moved against the trend.

True, sometimes the results force the painful choice. But an obvious frenzy emerges. Summer and autumn plans are no longer valid. If things don’t work, we opt for the simplest move: skip the coach. Sometimes, you see the Como, even if they work. It always happened. But in B it happens more than in A. And the trend, in recent years, has been increasing. Out of 20 B teams, 9 have changed coach, almost half. And the exemptions are more than double those of Serie A (4). In Serie B from 14th place (i.e. from Brescia) down, all have changed coaches except Sampdoria.

Cremonese opened the ball, in the September break: via Ballardini, inside Stroppa. In the October break, Bari replaced Mignani with Marino, Lecco Foschi with Bonazzoli. Everything must be evaluated in the long term, for now in these three cases the shock has been positive: Stroppa and Marino are averaging two points per race and have risen to 4th and 10th place. Foschi had won a point in 6 matches, Bonazzoli scored 11 in 6 matches. Last year Mignani had come within a whisker of Serie A and Foschi brought Lecco back to Serie B after 50 years: there certainly wasn’t gratitude. Just as there wasn’t at Feralpisalò for Vecchi who brought the club to Serie B for the first time: with him 5 points in 10 games, with Zaffaroni 2 in 3 rounds, so far no change of pace.

The surge in dismissals has arrived in recent days: Ascoli and Spezia, in difficulty, have replaced Viali with Castori and Alvini with D’Angelo. Surprise in Como: Longo, so far excellent 6th, kicked out to promote Fabregas, who is among the members of the club, officially on an interim basis but the intentions seem different.

Brescia and Ternana moved last week. The Lombards struggled to replace former Samp captain Gastaldello, but now former Genoa player Maran has arrived. While the Umbrians have chosen the former rossoblucerchiato Breda for Lucarelli, who has already settled in C, at Catania. To fuel the whirlwind even more, there is the new regulation introduced at the beginning of November: Serie B coaches sacked by December 20th can go to another club. It happened to Lucarelli but Vecchi was close to Brescia and Ballardini was close to Verona.

The numbers are sensational but lower, for now, than last season, which was record-breaking. 2022/23 started with two changes in the pre-season: Palermo, Corini for Baldini and Sudtirol, Greco for Zauli. Then in the first 13 matchdays, 10 changes involving 8 clubs. At the end of the season they had reached 23 against 10 in Serie A.

Samp have chosen another path. Chosen in June by Radrizzani, Pirlo also had phases in which the bench creaked. Think of the knockout against Catanzaro, the most delicate moment, or the one-two between Sudtirol and Salernitana. But in the end the choice to keep the coach prevailed. Who achieved results in crucial races. After Catanzaro came the 1-1 draw in Ascoli. Then owner Manfredi publicly reaffirmed his trust in Pirlo, he was close to the team and the coach before the 2-0 win over Cosenza, which dispelled the Marassi taboo. And the same happened after Salerno, with the early retirement at the Ac Hotel, which preceded the victory against Palermo followed by the encore in Modena.

Last season, two out of three of the clubs promoted from B to A changed coaches: Genoa (Gilardino for Blessin) and Cagliari (Ranieri for Liverani). In short, there is no single way to win. For now, Sampdoria has favored continuity. The choice to support Pirlo is starting to bear fruit. And the coach put a lot of himself into it, uniting the group and transmitting serenity even when things were stormy.