First day of work in Veneto for the Sampdoria in view of the match against Hellas. The team manager, Osti and the sporting director, Faggiano, will also follow the team’s work

Verona – First training in Verona, this afternoon, for Sampdoria who arrived in Veneto two days early to better prepare for the delicate match on Saturday evening at Bentegodi (8.45pm) against Hellas. Following the sessions on the lawn of the “Gavagnin-Nocini” stadium, there were also the president Marco Lannawho today joined the team, the director of the technical areas Carlo Osti and the sporting director Daniele Faggiano.

All 23 Sampdoria players called up by Mr. Marco Giampaolo took part in the afternoon session directed by the coach from his staff, between technical exercises and tactical work.

Instead they worked Andrea Conti, Manolo Gabbiadini and Sebastian Giovinco at the “Mugnaini” in Bogliasco, struggling with their respective recovery paths. Tomorrow, Friday, the team will return to training in the afternoon.

