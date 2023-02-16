Genoa – Marios Oikonomou it is the second addition (after the Spanish striker Jesé) to the blucerchiata squad after the January transfer market closes. The 30-year-old Greek defender has signed a contract until June with automatic renewal linked to the safety of Sampdoria and the number of appearances.

On Friday 17 February he will train for the first time in a group at Mugnaini and on Saturday he could already be called up for the Ferraris match against Bologna, his former team. In fact, with the rossoblù he had totaled 74 appearances, with 4 goals, between 2014 and 2017.