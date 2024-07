market

from the correspondent in Jena, Valerio Arrichiello

Ebenezer Akinsanmiro is officially a Sampdoria player. The Nigerian midfielder born in 2004 has arrived in Jena and is taking part in his first training session with his new teammates. Akinsanmiro arrives on loan from Inter with the right to buy for Sampdoria and a counter-buy for the Nerazzurri



00:37