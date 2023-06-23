Genoa – Bram Nuytinck he returns to the Netherlands, to Nec, the club with which he had begun his career from the youth team to the first team: the defender, whose contract with Sampdoria is about to expire, ends his experience with the Sampdoria after 6 months. “I’m very happy to be back” were the first words of the 33-year-old centre-back.

Nuytinck had arrived at Sampdoria in early January from Udinese, his contract, expiring on 30 Juneprovided for automatic renewal in case of salvation, a goal that vanished on the fifth to last day, after the defeat at the Dacia Arena, precisely on the day of his return to Friuli as an opponent.