Genoa – There is a before and there is an after. And the Sampdorian fans hope there is also a later. The one that ends with the first letter of the alphabet, which for good luck is not pronounced. And hope, for once, does not rely on the blind faith of the enthusiast but on the numbers. On the one hand those of the first nine games of this championship, almost all played with the 433 and very offensive formations. On the other hand, those of the last five matches, from Cosenza onwards, with the team lined up either with the single attacking midfielder (4312) or with the so-called Christmas tree (4321), modules which proved to be decidedly more profitable in terms of results and points.

But the statistics they also tell another story: between before and after – they say – there was also a leap in a series of indicators less visible and less influenced by chance compared to goals scored and conceded and more indicative of a team’s performance in the medium term. Let’s see them.

Certainly – you can see from the stands, on TV and also on the statistical scoreboards – post-turnaround Samp is a team that takes fewer risks without giving up on offending. No data shows this better than that of throw. In the first 9 days of the championship, up until the match in Ascoli, Doria had allowed their opponents – according to data from the FBref.com website – an average of 11.2 shots per game, in turn firing a few more towards the opponent’s goal (12,1). In the last 5 days the rival teams’ shots have dropped to 9.6 per match, practically two less. Those in favor, however, rose to 15, a marked increase in the volume of fire and the difference between what was produced and what was conceded: from a slightly favorable shot difference (+0.89 per match) to a very impressive one, +5.4 .

Sampdoria statistics on shots taken and conceded per match

But it is not just the quantity that testifies to progress. Quality too highlights the improvements of Vieira, Kasami and co. The shots on target taken, for example, remained almost unchanged (4 before, 4.4 after the definitive change of formation). But those arriving from Flip Stankovic’s area have almost halved: from 5 per match in the initial phase to 2.8 in the latest matches. From a negative balance (-1) we moved to a positive balance: +1.6 per match. Fewer balls hitting your goal also means fewer dangers. The three “clean sheets” in the last five days do not seem like a coincidence, if anything the product of greater defensive solidity.

Another detail, then, confirms the trend: the distance from which the opponents reach the shot has increased by two meters in the last few days, from 17 to 19. In short, recently those who face Samp reach the conclusion less often, frame the he carries less frequently and, moreover, does so from further away.

The final summary of the turning point that the fans, fingers crossed, hope will continue is given the so-called “Expected Goals”, expected goals, those that a team should score or concede based on the probability of a shot hitting the goal. Well, the goals that Samp should have conceded in the first 9 days were on average 1.19 per game. In this last string of matches, however, the figure dropped to a very comforting, and excellent, 0.84.