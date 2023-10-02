Sampdoria penultimate in Serie B: Pirlo risks being benched

Five defeats (four at Marassi), two draws and only one win, penultimate place in Serie B (3 points in the standings because there are two penalties, only Lecco is 1 behind, but with three games less): Sampdoria’s start to the season is a nightmare, at the moment the specter of Serie C hovers over the Genoese club. And Andrea Pirlo’s bench is wobbling. “My situation? When a coach doesn’t win it’s always in question”, explained the former Juventus coach after the 2-1 home defeat against Catanzaro. “None of us thought we would be in this situation in the eighth round of the championship. We knew it would be tough but we made life difficult for ourselves. The fans’ boos are right, they are right to boo when their team doesn’t win. It is normal that they are not satisfied but we are able to react.”



Sampdoria, Pirlo sacked? From Inzaghi to Iachini, the names of possible successors

Already after the defeat against Cittadella two weeks ago, there was talk of the possible dismissal of the former Milan, Juventus and national team midfielder. The draw against league leaders Parma had made people think of a turning point in Sampdoria’s season but the double defeat in four days against Como and Catanzaro brings Pirlo back into the balance. From Beppe Iachini (who brought Samp to Serie A in 2012) to the return of Marco Giampaolo, passing through Fabio Liverani and with the hypothesis Pippo Inzaghi: some names linked to the Samp bench are doing the rounds these days.

Sampdoria, Pirlo sacked? Last resort in Ascoli

At the moment, from what is leaking out, the Sampdoria club seems inclined to renew their trust in the Brescia coach. The last word, however, will be up to owner Radrizzani. Certainly the next match against Ascoli – which precedes the international break – will be a decisive test: Sampdoria will be called upon to seek a victory that will banish the crisis and remove the dark clouds over Andrea Pirlo’s head.

