B series

Damian Low

The collaboration between “Idee per viaggiare” and Sampdoria was presented in Rome. The company active in the tourism sector will be the back sponsor of the Sampdoria jersey for the next three seasons. For the Blucerchiati club, the president Matteo Manfredi and the ceo Raffaele Fiorella were present. For “Idee per viaggiare”, the ceo Danilo Curzi together with the other two founders of the company, Roberto Maccari and Stefania Fusacchia



05:15