Sampdoria Napoli streaming and live TV: where to see it

Thursday 23 September 2021 at 18.30 Sampdoria and Napoli take the field at the Marassi stadium in Genoa, a match valid for the fifth day of the Serie A 2021-2022 which – given the Covid-19 emergency (Coronavirus) – will be played with the stands with reduced capacity. Where will it be possible to see Sampdoria Napoli on TV and live streaming? Sky Sport or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to see the Italian top league match in detail:

On TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Sampdoria and Napoli will be visible in exclusive live streaming on the paid platform DAZN. Expected ample pre and post game with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. In this article we have then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way. Also because, remember, piracy is a crime. The game will, as always, also be told via radio. On what frequencies? On those of Rai Radio 1. In short, losing the match will be really complicated. The kick-off of Sampdoria Naples is scheduled for 6.30 pm on Thursday 23 September 2021.

In summary:

Competition: Sampdoria-Naples

Competition: A league

Where is it: Marassi stadium, Genoa

When: Thursday 23 September 2021

Hours: 18.30

TV: DAZN

