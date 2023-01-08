Sampdoria Napoli live streaming, TV and probable formations of the Serie A match

SAMPDORIA NAPLES STREAMING TV – Today, Sunday 8 January 2023, at 6 pm Sampdoria and Napoli take to the field at the Marassi stadium in Genoa, a match valid for the 17th day of Serie A 2022-2023. Where to see Sampdoria Napoli on live TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Sampdoria and Napoli will be visible live on TV on the online platform DAZN. Extensive pre and post match forecast with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. The kick-off of Sampdoria Napoli is scheduled for 6 pm today, Sunday 8 January 2023. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way . Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We’ve seen where to see Sampdoria Napoli on TV and live streaming, but who’s playing? What are the likely lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

Sampdoria (3-4-1-2): Audero, Murillo, Colley, Amione, Bereszynski, Rincon, Vieira, Augello, Villar, Montevago

Naples (4-3-3): Meret, Di Lorenzo, Kim, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui, Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski, Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia

