Genoa – Stankovic relies on the 3-4-1-2 for the match against Napoli valid for the 17th day of Serie A, with Verre behind the two strikers Gabbiadini, formerly on duty, and Lammers.

The Sampdoria players wore a special shirt, with the number 9, as a reminder Gianluca Vialli in the warm-up before the race. Two videos dedicated to Vialli and Sinisa Mihajlovic were broadcast on the stadium screens. The affection for the two champions transmitted by the South Staircase is warm.

The detail of the shirt worn by the Sampdoria players to remember the champion Gianluca Vialli (reuters)

Formations

SAMPDORIA: Audero; Murillo, Colley, Nuytinck; Leris, Vieira, Rincon, Augello; Verres; Gabbiadini, Lammers. Available Contini, Ravaglia, Villar, Djuricic, Winks, Yepes, Villa, Montevago, Paoletti, Zanoli, Trimboli. All. Stankovic.

NAPLES: Meret; DiLorenzo, Kim, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui; Anguissa, Lobotka, Elmas; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia. Available Marfella, Sirigu, Demme, Lozano, Rrhamani, Mathias Olivera, Simeone, Bereszynski, Zielinski, Zerbin, Zedadka, Ostigard, Gaetano, Raspadori, Ndombele. Herds Spalletti. Referee: Palermo Abyss.