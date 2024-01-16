Genoa – E game after gameespecially after draws and defeats (victories soothe every problem and annoyance… ), unfortunately we always return to the case of injuries. Andrea Pirlo he underlined it clearly on Sunday afternoon, after the defeat in Venice: «Did I expect such a tough season? But no, if we hadn't had these injuries the team would still be very competitive. Did the injuries complicate it for me? Yes, yes. If we had had these 7/8 players (unavailable, ed.), we wouldn't be at this point in the table.”

But in other ways he had already launched a worrying alarm signal on the eve of last Sunday's away match, replying “We don't have a very precise idea…” to a direct question on what the causes of these injuries could be. .

The topic is obviously very current in society too, starting from Matteo Manfredi. On Sunday in the stands at Penzo there was the health director and head of the research and development area Luca Garriboli, an external consultant to whom Manfredi (in collaboration with Radrizzani and Legrottaglie) has given carte blanche on the performance and healthcare area since last summer. Every decision passes through Garriboli and the osteopath Marco Cesarini, the manager of the area, who lives alongside the team in Bogliasco every day and sits on the bench during the matches.

The meetings and calls (not all members of the areas are always present in Bogliasco, some even work remotely) are daily, involving every professional, from the head of the Gasparini physiotherapists to the trainers, from the rehabilitators to the nutritionists.

Lately some instrumental tests on the players have been carried out at Sacred Heart Don Calabria of Negrar (Verona), the health facility where Garriboli is director of the vascular surgery unit, while some therapies such as Epi (percutaneous intratissue electrolysis), widely used by the Sampdoria staff, are also practiced in external facilities, in particular in a practice of Desenzano which has an agreement with the club.

The number of seasonal injuries at Sampdoria in the middle of the season is high, first of all it is striking that today it is already more than double compared to those at the end of the season in recent years. Must obviously distinguish traumatic events from muscular ones. The first ones hit Ferrari, Benedetti and Borini, who had already been complaining of problems some time before the injury and the tests he had undergone had highlighted tendon pain. Some neo-Blucerchiati were then knowingly taken in the summer with previous problems, such as Ricci (out the first day), Girelli (unavailable the first 3 days) and Esposito (unavailable the first 2 after his arrival).

To date, based on what emerges from the consultation of the daily press releases released by the company in recent weeks, the number of muscular events (not due to overload), also including relapses, is at least 15 and have involved Barreca, Giordano, Conti, Depaoli, Kasami, Pedrola, Esposito, De Luca, Malagrida, Vieira, Murru and Ravaglia.

The comparison with the previous entire 4 seasons adds fuel to the case. In the entire 2019/2020 championship there were five muscle events (Vieira, Rigoni, Ekdal, Ramirez and Caprari), in 2020/2021 four (Verre, Torregrossa, Keita and Candreva) absolute record of that Serie A, Ranieri coach and Bertelli athletic trainer the same one who is now in Pirlo's staff, in 2021/2022 five (Sensi, Adrien Silva, Giovinco, Yoshida and Supryaga) and in 2022/2023 six (Djuricic, Gunter, Sabiri, Cuisance, Murillo and Ilkhan).

Bad luck certainly played a role in determining this highly penalizing situation, but pragmatically we must also go and look for, analyze and address the concrete aspects that have determined this epidemic of injuries. Among the possible causes, the non-optimal conditions of the Bogliasco training ground were also discussed, but the data from previous seasons contradicts this. Mugnaini for some time now It's not a pool table but it is no worse than other years, in fact perhaps even a little better taking into account that up to now it hasn't rained much. Ask Ranieri, who was forced instead by the storms to undergo more than one finishing session on the synthetic “3C” due to the impracticability of the two fields of the Doria sports center. And in any case if it were clear that the injuries depend only or even a lot on the bottom of the training field, Manfredi would certainly have authorized the expenses for emergency improvement interventions. However, to date not a single extra euro has been spent on the maintenance of the fields.

Another point highlighted by Pirlo in recent conferences is related to the prolonged recovery times of the injured, «no one is coming back…», «we hope to have them back soon, because they can give us a big hand in the second half…». Pedrola has been practically out since October 7th, Vieira since December 3rd and he hasn't been back on the pitch yet, not even for a jog in line and probably some minor injuries (based on what was communicated by the club) should have had complications, considering the time required for his return.

Yesterday they met again in Bogliasco Kasami That Esposito, who chose to leave Bogliasco out for the first phase of recovery from their respective muscle injuries. Following the choice of Pedrola, who flew to Barcelona to a center he trusts, and of Borini, first to Liverpool and now to Abu Dhabi.

Pirlo specified that no injured players will return against Parma on Friday. And the total number of matches missed due to physical problems by Doriani players, including traumatic and muscular events, has reached 104 to date. Record for Ferrari 16 (traumatic), then Benedetti 15 (traumatic), Conti (top 10 legacies of the old season ) and Pedrola 11, Barreca 10, Vieira 7, Borini (traumatic) and Malagrida 6, Murru 5, Esposito, Depaoli and Girelli 3, De Luca, Delle Monache and Stojanovic 2 (he was injured in the national team), Ricci (first day ) and Ravaglia (back pain) 1.