Genoa – Sampdoria heading towards the away match against Brescia (Sunday, Rigamonti stadium, 4.15pm): this morning in Bogliasco the captain met again with the group Nicola Murru, who returned after the muscle injury suffered in training during the October break. Murru participated entirely in the session based on activation, bulls and practice matches.

Also in the group were Filip Stankovic, Valerio Verre and Ronaldo Vieira, which had followed a differentiated unloading program on Monday. Individual sessions on the field for Leonardo Benedetti, Lorenzo Malagrida and Estanislau Pedrola, all struggling with their respective recovery programs. Therapy and gym for Antonio Barreca and Nicola Ravaglia.

Fabio Borini will have to undergo surgery soon: as emerged from the tests carried out, in the match against Spezia the attacker suffered a severe injury to the adductor longus tendon of his left thigh. At least two months of downtime are looming but the timescale for recovery will be clearer after the surgery.