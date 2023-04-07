Genoa – Sampdoria at work in Bogliasco in view of the direct confrontation from inside or outside against Cremonese scheduled for Saturday in Marassi (4.30 pm). Also this morning Koray Gunter carried out a differentiated training session, like Andrea Conti and Manuel De Luca: for the German defender, already absent against Roma due to muscle problems, we are moving towards a new forfeit.

As a group instead, Abdelhamid Sabiri was seen again, for the first time since his return from international commitments but the Moroccan is always on the sidelines in Dejan Stankovic’s plans. Even Jeison Murillo, after two days off, has returned to work with his teammates but against Cremonese he will be out through disqualification after being sent off against Roma. Emil Audero and Ignacio Pussetto continue their respective recovery procedures. Tomorrow, Friday, the afternoon finishing is scheduled.