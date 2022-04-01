The free sale of the tickets for the steps for the last 4 championship matches started this morning

Genoa – Mini-season tickets for the Southern Gradinata: exceeded 7,000. After the first phase of pre-emption for season ticket holders for the 2019/20 season, this morning Sampdoria kicked off the free sale of mini-season tickets in the South for the last 4 league gamesstarting from that of Sunday 3 April (6 pm) at the Ferraris against Roma.

In

