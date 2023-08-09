Genoa – First day for Estanis Pedrola for the Sampdoria. Born in 2003, the full-back on loan from Barcelona Atletic he arrived in Genoa yesterday and underwent medical checks this morning.

At the exit from the Casa della Salute pronounced his first “Forza Samp”, is expected in Bogliasco for the first training session at Mugnaini in the afternoon. Along with Pedrola there was also Lorenzo Ariaudo, former defender and new team manager of Sampdoria who takes the place of Alberto Marangon, who went to Milan.