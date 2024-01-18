Genoa – Medical visits started for Agustin Alvarezfirst reinforcement of January for Sampdoria.

The Uruguayan striker born in 2001 arrives on free loan until the end of the season from Sassuolo. Having just ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, suffered in training last May 18th, this season he has never played in the first team but has played twice with the Primavera Neroverde, once against Genoa on December 23rd and 64 minutes in the 4-1 against Empoli last Sunday.

He could already train today in Bogliasco ahead of tomorrow's match against Parma.