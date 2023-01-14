The Sampdoria midfielder, who will be suspended on Monday at Empoli, was not at home in Genoa when the break-in occurred
It is certainly not a lucky period for the sampdorian midfielder Tomas Rincon, on and off the pitch. After being sent off against Napoli in the last championship match, yesterday El General suffered a theft in his Genoese home. The loot is huge and would be around 100,000 euros. In addition to an important amount of cash that the player kept in his home, some valuable watches and various jewels were removed.
THE INVESTIGATIONS
—
The investigations by the carabinieri started immediately, in search of elements useful for identifying the perpetrators of the theft. That of Rincon is only the latest case, between the players of Genoa and Sampdoria, of thefts that took place in Genoa from last year to today.
January 14, 2023 (change January 14, 2023 | 23:08)
