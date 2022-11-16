Genoa – Massimo Ferrero’s interview with Secolo XIX immediately provoked two reactions. The first was that of the Groups of the South, which with a press release released in the morning, with the cutting title «we broke our cogl…. », summoned all the fans for Saturday 26 November, at 6.30 pm, under the South steps: «every single Sampdorian affected by pride should look inside and act in a concrete way to defend Sampdoria. In perhaps the darkest moment of his history, we fans are the only ones left by his side. We have decided to take to the streets and we want to do it together with all of you, true Sampdorians». The membership of the clubs promises to be massive. In the press release everyone is called into question, from Ferrero to Garrone, to get to the players, «Look in the mirror, if you can, and be ashamed guys». And to “those clowns who seek notoriety by dancing on the sufferings of Sampdoria and the Sampdorians”.

The second reaction came from Marco Lanna who, “without any controversy but exclusively to clarify”, returned to some points of the interview of the former Blucerchiato patron. Starting with “I’m not a Ferrero man, just find out how I got into the Board of Directors”. Lanna’s candidacy as a member of the Board of Directors was advanced by Marcello Pollio, president of the Sampdoria club’s board of statutory auditors. Approval has come from the Ferrero family. Technically through a Pec written by Gianluca Tognozzi (not only for Lanna, but also for Romei, Panconi and Bosco), lawyer of Vanessa Ferrero majority shareholder of Sampdoria, to the trustee Gianluca Vidal: «I Massimo Ferrero I had never seen nor heard first – continued Lanna -. The first time it happened in Milan, on a Wednesday (September 21st, ed), when together with the whole Board of Directors to respond to a summons from Vidal, because by law we are required to report our actions to both the trustee and the shareholders. That was the first time in my life that I saw Ferrero».

Then we move on to the second: «At Ferraris, when he showed up against Roma. I only learned about it a minute before, when he had already entered the stadium. I shook his hand, yes, it’s true, but I give it to everyone, even my enemies. Because I’m polite. His arrival at Ferraris has created enormous tensions, I think an investigation is also underway by the Police Headquarters ».

Lanna also moves on to the question of “resignation”: «I would like to clarify that the board of directors and I are working exclusively for Sampdoria. For the good of Sampdoria. Resignations are a thought that has often accompanied us in recent weeks, we have not resigned them out of a sense of responsibility, right now they would create great problems for the club. And we’re still here today for the club, none of us attached to the seat. When we arrived we knew we had to get to the end of the championship, saving the team and the economic situation, to sell the club. This was not the case and we remained in office because at that moment the negotiation with Cerberus was underway, which seemed to be successful. We couldn’t make the transfer market, we had to reduce the wage bill. We have returned from the banks, we have no external finance contribution. I don’t know if you get the idea.”

Lanna then spoke of his “serenity”: «It will be ten months that I haven’t been able to sleep, but what serenity. We all know very well what situation we are in. I’m not serene and not even an actor. Anyone who really knows me knows how much I’m in pain. We have to think about the present. The market? We’ll do something, but we have many stakes and it’s no secret. Can we buy 6 players? No. To buy today not even one».

Ferrero made it clear that he could return: «I don’t know what he wants to do. He hasn’t spoken to anyone on the board. The point is always the same, if we no longer have the correct autonomy, we will make decisions. We have to figure out what’s going to happen.”