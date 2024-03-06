Genoa – Sampdoria back at work after two days of rest. The Blucerchiati team met in Bogliasco after Piacenza's victory against Feralpisalò to resume training in view of Monday's match in Marassi against Ascoli. The morning at Mugnaini was dedicated to the tests carried out by Mapei Sport to evaluate the athletic condition of the players.

In the afternoon the team trained on the upper field, with a session closed by bulls and practice matches in small spaces. Pajtim Kasami participated in the warm-up with the group and then continued with individual recovery runs. Additional relief work but in the gym for Fabio Depaoli and Valerio Verre.

Different sessions for the injured: Leonardo Benedetti, Andrea Conti, Nicola Murru, Estanislau Pedrola, Cristiano Piccini and Matteo Ricci. For Fabio Borini, already returned to the group in recent weekstomorrow, Thursday 7 March, a visit from Professor Lempainen is scheduled from which Sampdoria expects the green light for the return of the attacker, who underwent surgery at the end of November on the adductor longus tendon of the left thigh.