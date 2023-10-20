Genoa – Among the many reasons why a victory on Sunday against Cosenza is fundamental, there is also an extra-sporting one, turning a corner and gradually starting to improve the ranking to make itself even more attractive in the eyes of someone interested in joining in the short term in Sampdoria to lend a hand. The search for a partner is continuing and it’s not a mystery.

Matteo Manfredi and Di’s three days in Genoa should be seen in this light some of his guests, arrived specially from abroad to get to know the Sampdoria world better and above all in person. Manfredi, sole shareholder through Gestio Capital of Blucerchiati, parent company of the Dorian company, has been frequenting and working with international funds for several years and therefore has a large portfolio of contacts. Even in the last few days he had several appointments for Sampdoria on his diary, for example between Wednesday and Thursday in London, while a month ago he went away also for this reason to Singapore, where Greenfield Investment is also based, a company that has put the guarantee on some financial aspects of the Samp operation conducted by Manfredi and Radrizzani. Furthermore, it is not the first time that Manfredi invites “special” guests to Genoa and to the Ferraris to attend a Sampdoria match; it had already happened against Pisa, at the end of August.

Yesterday the large group, just under a dozen people, arrived at Mugnaini mid-morning in two vans with tinted windows, just as the team was about to begin training on the upper pitch, under a rain that gradually became heavier. Probably first a move was made from the building in the center of Bogliasco which should house the new headquarters by mid-November (the move is being defined). They stayed at the sports center until 1.30pm, the players in the meantime returned to the changing rooms to take a shower and then go to lunch (but there is also an obligation to have a shared breakfast there), as has been happening for a couple of years now. of weeks, at the “3C” bar. The two vans set off again, in the direction of a restaurant on the first Riviera di Levante, with an open view of the Ligurian Sea, yesterday affected by bad weather and the mist that clouded the horizon.

Curiously, the same restaurant where the players and staff went to have dinner on Tuesday evening. Manfredi and his guests they were joined about twenty minutes later by Andrea Pirlo, arrived alone at the wheel of his car. Pirlo, his name and his career known and recognized worldwide, represents an added value of the Sampdoria asset. And clearly Manfredi puts it on display. Talking and having lunch with the Blucerchiati coach always has its own reason. The group’s Friday ended in the evening with a dinner, this time in a restaurant in the eastern part of the city.

Manfredi’s guests will be present in the stands at Ferraris tomorrow. Radrizzani could also be there, even if his presence must always be kept a question mark until the end. The Milanese entrepreneur has been away from Samp for some time, he hasn’t been seen at Marassi since the match against Cittadella, close to the team since the away games in Parma and then Como, when he stopped by the hotel where the training camp was located, but without showing up at the stadium. In England, the latest documents have meanwhile certified his definitive exit from the Leeds board on 25 September. While at the moment he still has 70% of the shares in Elland Road, the company that controls the Leeds stadium, in his portfolio. But the transfer of this percentage to the 49ers Enterprises fund is expected soon.