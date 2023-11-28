Genoa – Matteo Manfredi is carrying out its restructuring plan for the company, which will soon also involve its governance. He is working to assemble the next board of directors (article 29 of the statute specifies the number: from 3 to 11), which will replace the current one, composed of Manfredi himself, Marco Lanna president e Raffaele Fiorella the CEO in pectore, which was already known to be transitory. The next president will be Manfredi himself.

Fiorella will be confirmed, while Lanna should leave the board after two years, with whom the contacts and discussions that began two weeks ago to find a solution are continuing in recent days, identify and define his new role in the club. Not exclusively representative, this is the basis of the comparison, but with operational delegations.

Manfredi’s orientation would then be to also involve local political figures with a strong Sampdorian faith. And among the candidates there is Roberta Pinottiformer senator and defense minister, with whom she has an excellent relationship and whom she hosts in the presidential skybox at Ferraris.

On Friday evening she took to the pitch to receive the red ball from Manfredi, symbolic message against violence against women. This would be the first “female quota” in history within the board.

Pinotti clarified in an interview with Samp TV a few years ago: «I’m from Sampierdarena and roots matter: my father was a Sampdorian, my husband is a Sampdorian and so are my daughters. Fathers pass on their passions to their children and mine had already made me like the team, then in the years of Vialli and Mancini I became passionate about it.”

Another candidate to join the board of directors is Francesco De Gennaro, the lawyer (Dla Piper law firm) who assists Manfredi and Radrizzani and who dedicated himself practically day and night to the Sampdoria operation in those convulsive days between the end of May and mid-June, which were decisive for the change of ownership. De Gennaro is still dedicating himself to the club now, assisting it in the complex legal dynamics of this first period of reconstruction. Like, for example, the lawsuit recently brought against Massimo Ferrero’s Ssh, seeking compensation for damages of 5 million. De Gennaro was present at the Ferraris with Spezia and also in Modena.