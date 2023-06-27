Genoa – At Sampdoria it’s not just Andrea Pirlo’s day, who could already be presented tomorrow in Genoa (the Ocean Race hypothesis is being studied) but also the arrival of the club’s new owners in the city for the first meetings with the board and employees.

Waiting for Andrea Radrizzani, his partner Matteo Manfredi has just arrived at Corte Lambruschini with the lawyer Francesco De Gennaro, who followed the front line operations for the transfer of ownership of the club. To welcome them Alberto Bosco, councilor of the blucerchiato board of directors of which Antonio Romei is no longer a part of which has resigned since yesterday.