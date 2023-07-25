Spoke to the microphones of First channelRobert Left-handed he expressed himself on Sampdoria and on the presence of the child in society. In fact, only a few weeks ago Andrea Mancini joined the Sampdoria club, where he will take over the role of sporting director. These are the father’s words: “A unique emotion to see him in those colors, he has always had a love relationship for this shirt. From me, he doesn’t need advice because we always talk about football, but at work everyone has his responsibilities. He’s young, but he’s competent and speaks three languages. He’s cut out for this job. Then I repeat, working for a team you feel love for is something very beautiful and that makes me happy.”