Genoa – “The football I would like” for Andrea Pirlo, “The midfield, body and soul of a team” for Fabio Caserta. “Already from the titles of their theses to obtain the UEFA Pro license you can understand how they are two different coaches”, says Stefano Lucchini. The former Sampdoria defender (131 appearances between 2007 and 2011) in 2019/20 was a classmate at Coverciano of the Sampdoria and Cosenza coaches, who will meet as opponents on the pitch on Sunday. «Moreover, I already knew them before. We were teammates with Andrea in the Under 21s and with Fabio in Atalanta. I found them in Coverciano. We were a good class – continues Lucchini – for example there were also Italiano, Thiago Motta, Samuel, Chivu, Montero and two other former Blucerchiati like Mirko Conte and Palombo, who I would have seen very well in the staff of the new Sampdoria, for quality and sense of belonging”. And in that class there was Paolo Bianco, coach of Modena, who Samp will challenge on November 11th, the last match before the new championship break.

What classmate was Pirlo?

«Attentive and active. I remember, in particular, the moments shared during lunch breaks or dinner. When there are only coaches sitting at a table, we inevitably end up talking about football. And the thought of him captivated me. The idea of ​​that liquid football in which all performers can fill all roles. And they must know how to do it. His principles are somewhat futuristic, in this period there is rightly a lot of talk about De Zerbi, the “family” seems the same to me. I don’t know if the current Sampdoria squad is suited to Pirlo’s ideas, in terms of quality and experience. In times of difficulty, then, when things don’t work out, even the learning dynamics can be a little distorted. The player may not understand the codes correctly.”

And Caserta?

«Quieter than Pirlo, at least in that group, but certainly very prepared from a technical and tactical point of view. He is on a path of continuous growth, the experiences gained between Juve Stabia, Perugia and Benevento have helped him. Ciro Polito, my former teammate at Atalanta, who as sporting director of Juve Stabia had been the first to trust him, had told me about him. And he saw clearly.”

Which students were in the classroom?

«Well, let’s say that we were all good and disciplined… depending on the lessons and themes, maybe mini-debates broke out. And let’s say that Pirlo was one of those who interacted the most, also because he was among the most solicited by the professors. Frequently the conversation fell on the midfield and the midfielder, when he took the floor, it was clear that he was 10 steps ahead. On the other hand, already as a footballer he was a true champion, in terms of vision and quality of play I compare him only to Iniesta. Maybe, in fact, those conversations continued over lunch, in my opinion the greatest growth comes through comparison. I have wonderful memories of that experience and those days in Coverciano, fortunately we were able to do some in-person lessons before Covid stopped the world. But we gave the final exam with the mask on. I never heard from Caserta again. We wrote to Pirlo at the beginning of last summer when there were rumors that he might come to coach Cremonese, I live in Cremona. But he denied them to me. Every now and then I hear from his collaborator Mauro Bertoni, good and prepared, he coached the Primavera of FeralpiSalò who then left to follow Pirlo. And I had taken his place.”

Sunday will be a delicate match.

«Sampdoria needs three points, to break the deadlock at home. “The football I would like” is the title of Pirlo’s thesis and I am sure he will get there with his proactive and winning football. I don’t know if with this Samp though. Situations and contingent difficulties are forcing him a bit, at the moment, to resize his vision. As for Caserta, he immediately adapted to the “material” available to him. Cosenza has just come back from two playoff saves and now in my opinion they are one of the revelations of the championship, together with Catanzaro.”

And the future of Lucchini?

“Pending. I have the possibility of going with Roberto Venturato, if the opportunity comes. For the rest, I have Samp in my heart, everyone knows it and I always say it. I would also return tomorrow, on foot, running, to train only the defensive phase…”.