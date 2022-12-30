Genoa – Sampdoria beat Ligorna 3-0 in the end-of-year friendly match played behind closed doors at the Mugnaini stadium.

Stankovic confirms the 3-4-1-2Colley with the flu is out, Caputo is not expected today in Empoli (Lammers arrives for the Sampdoria) ahead of Montevago, who scored the first goal with a header from a Gabbiadini corner.

At the beginning of the second half Amione doubled, again born from a corner kick, beaten by Verre. The 3-0 comes from a penalty won by Montevago and scored by Djuricic.