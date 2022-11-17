Genoa – No World Cup, like Bereszynski, Djuricic and Sabiri. Even Mehdi Leris is trying to dispose of the blucerchiate disappointments with the national team shirt. The 24-year-old French-Algerian midfielder made his Algeria debut in Wednesday night’s 1-1 friendly draw against Mali at the Oran Olympic Stadium.

“Unforgettable evening, very proud to have had the opportunity to wear the colors of the national team. I’ve done a lot of work to get there – wrote Leris on Instagram – and I’ll have to do even more now to stay there”. Against Mali, Leris came on in the second half in the 62nd minute.

In recent days, coach Djamel Belmadi praised the Sampdoria player: “He grew up in France, played a lot in Italy, has an above average tactical culture and is very versatile”.