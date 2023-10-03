Genoa – After the defeat against Catanzaro and the post-match discussions between management and ownership, Nicola Legrottagliedirector of the technical area of ​​Sampdoria expressed the club’s position.

«The majority shareholders, the management, the staff, the team and all the members of UC Sampdoria – we read on the Blucerchiati website – wish thank the passionate Blucerchiati fans for the extraordinary support continually shown, for the constant and numerous presence both at home and away, for the commitment and patience we have had so far. I also confirm that all together we continue to confidently support the technical project started in the summer with coach Andrea Pirlo and we hope for a turning point through a rapid and decisive improvement in sporting results and performance. Go Sampdoria!”.