Genoa – Nicola Legrottaglie spoke live on SportItalia a few hours after the end of the market. He began by expressing his opinion, and evidently that of Andrea Radrizzani and Matteo Manfredi, on the start of the Sampdoria championship: “I think we got off to a good start… if you think about the results obviously not, because we lost two games at home. But in our idea, which is the technical project of the team, we are happy. Obviously there is something to improve and we know it. And we hope to conclude what we have in mind at the end of the market day. But today we are satisfied with the work of Pirlo, the group and the team. We are on the right track”

Then he touched on some negotiations. Samp are negotiating Grbic from Lorient and Alario from Eintracht for the striker: “Alario? We are dealing with it. Mancini is treating him. Let’s see if we can get to the conclusion. The goal is to get a tip. Pereyra? She didn’t go well. It was his choice because he wanted to play in a club that would allow him to play in cups. We tried the hit but it didn’t work out. Things can arise even in the last minutes of the market, if the opportunity arises to strengthen the team we will do it. Tail? Someone took it for us. We were there, which doesn’t mean taking it but that we’re playing it. And when you play it means you can win or you can lose. It was a matter of Genoa, he preferred to give it to another team, I think he had better offers than ours”

A passage on Pirlo: “He’s a bit sorry, because when a coach is lost, as well as the club and the fans, he’s sorry. But we can confirm that Pirlo is truly a reliable person, he is demonstrating his qualities both on and off the field, in management. So we are very happy. Am I worried about this championship start? No, of course everyone expects three games and three victories, especially at home with a crowd like that… this is the biggest regret, not having made our home fans happy yet. With that welcome they showed us. Obviously we have always been honest and sincere, which does not mean making excuses. It means that there is work to be done, it means that we are rebuilding something and in every reconstruction there is time to lay the foundations. We knew it, but everyone knew it, even the square. The alternative was the D series, exactly. When we make judgments, therefore, we have to start from where we were. We are aware that we are in a square that rightly demands results, but at the same time we are realists. There’s an idea, there’s a dream, but then there’s reality. In reality there is the process of improvement. That’s why I say I’m positive, we look beyond the results, but to the initial project we have in mind and between now and June we have to get to that goal”.