Genoa – Nicola Legrottaglie, general manager of Sampdoria, admitted a interest in the Genoa striker Massimo Coda, 34 years old: “Yes, it would be convenient for us. It is one of those profiles that we had already identified at the beginning. Then he hasn’t been talked about over time and now that there are only a few days left he’s one of those that suits a team that needs to be competitive. A lot will also depend on the exits there is the will to do something more in respect of our economic situation”.

But not only Sampdoria would be following Coda’s situation, too Bari and Cremona they are interested in the Genoa striker.