Genoa – Injury for Fabio Quagliarella during training camp in Turkey: “at the end of the second training session”, the Sampdoria captain “suffered a sprain trauma to the left knee”, as the Sampdoria club website explains. The captain will undergo instrumental tests in the next few hours but the first feeling is that it is a major injury.

Meanwhile, today Gonzalo Villar has resumed working regularly as a group: disposed of the muscle fatigue that kept him out in the test against the TS Galaxy. In the group also Filip Djuricic while Andrea Conti and Harry Winks had different sessions.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, the team will train in the morning and in the evening they will move by charter flight to Adana, where the second friendly of this Turkish training camp will be played on Thursday (5.30 pm local time, 3.30 pm Italian time, live DAZN) with the landlords coached by Vincenzo Montella.