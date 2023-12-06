Genoa – The disappointment of Brescia is still alive. Sampdoria against Lecco he wants to demonstrate, as requested by owner Manfredi and coach Pirlo, that it was just an accident. And there will also be a special “fan” pushing her on Saturday at Marassi: Fabio Quagliarella. The former captain, invited by the club, will be the protagonist in the pre-match: tour of the pitch and presentation of a celebratory shirt for the player from Stabia who with his 106 goals in 293 appearances wrote important pages in the history of Blucerchiati.

Quagliarella will set foot on the Ferraris lawn for the first time after the emotional farewell under the South on May 27th, at the end of the match against Sassuolo.

The former captain had already returned to Marassi for Samp-Catanzaro, in the stands, where Roberto Mancini was also there that day. But Saturday will be different, an official farewell full of emotions after the announcement of his retirement from football at the age of 40. Once the opportunity to continue playing with Samp disappeared, Quaglia decided to hang up his boots and embarked on a new adventure as a TV commentator on Sky. On Monday at the Gran Galà del Calcio he rewarded Kvaratskhelia for the best goal of the last Serie A. But on Saturday he will receive the deserved Blucerchiati tribute to Ferraris.

In the meantime, Pirlo prepares for the match against Lecco. After the 3 goals scored against Rigamonti, Murru’s return from the 1st minute is a very concrete option. Pedrola is training in the group but after the relapse to the right thigh flexor suffered against Cosenza they don’t want to make any further missteps. The Spaniard is monitored to understand how the muscles react to increased stress. And only on the basis of what emerges between now and Saturday, starting from this morning’s training, will we evaluate whether and how much to use him against Lecco. Benedetti increases his pace but yesterday he trained separately: after the months spent working alone at Isokinetic he needs some time to get back up to speed with his teammates. For Saturday he could also be called up but it is very difficult for him to be used.

Pirlo will certainly have to do without Vieira. Today we will know the outcome of the tests for the Englishman who left in the 35th minute in Brescia after an adductor injury. A minimum of one month’s stop is expected. To replace him, in addition to Askildsen, disappointing at Rigamonti, there is the candidacy of Girelli, protagonist of Lecco’s promotion to Serie B last season. Depaoli disqualified for one match after the avoidable yellow card in Brescia. The Trentino player was voted by the AIC as the best player in Serie B in November, which ended with a brace against Spezia. December started worse, both for Samp and for Depaoli: there is time to make up for it but against Lecco on the right it will be Stojanovic’s turn.