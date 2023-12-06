Genoa – Amarcord Bombazzoli. Sampdoria-Lecco, Saturday 2pm, ancient crossroads re-emerge. After 15 years, Emiliano Bonazzoli returns to the Blucerchiati Ferraris. And he challenges Andrea Pirlo, with whom he kicked his first kicks in Brescia. No longer teammates, assist-men and strikers, but rivals on the bench. With the Maestro looking for redemption after the knockout in his Rigamonti. And with the former Doria center forward, 15 points in 9 games, he wants to continue flying with his Eagles.

How was Lecco reborn?

«Thanks to the players. When I arrived we had a point, they gave us the desire to get out of it. They started to want the ball at their feet, to put personality into it. Very good Malgrati: he was already the deputy from the beginning, he knew the boys, there is a lot of him in the change of formation: with him and his collaborator Nenciarini we work in great harmony.”

From 3-5-2 to 4-3-3, his grandson Buso stands out: 4 goals.

«We are good at changing our skin, waiting or being proactive based on the race. In the last success against Bari, Buso was good at believing in Novacovich’s header, the results give us confidence, now we’ll attack the dirty balls. The square follows us 100%, now the fans believe in it with us, full stadium, seven thousand spectators and 700-800 in every away game.”

The next one is special for her. Doriano from 2005 to January 2009, 27 goals. The last one at Marassi was a Samp-Stuttgart 1-1, 27 November 2008.

«Yes, and I never came to challenge Sampdoria again. I can’t wait, I’m returning with great pleasure to a stadium that has given me so much joy. I scored a few goals, I played in Serie A, I tried the coat of arms of Europe and I even left two cruciate ligaments there.”

Before the crash, was Bonazzoli at his best here?

«In the first 6 months I scored a goal every two games, 26 years old, I was at my peak. They called me Bombazzoli, I liked it. Then you hope not to get injured but it happens. Best memories? The first goal, a volley against Reggina, and the first in Europe in Sweden, was scored by Diana, Volpi and myself, the trio for the “Brescians”. And the goals against Milan, a header between Maldini and Nesta, the strongest.”

Blucerchiati who he was most attached to?

«Diana, I’ve played with it for years. Flachi was a great teammate. Bellucci, Delvecchio, Lucchini, my roommate. I have fond memories of the misters. A more affectionate newbie, he would pat me on the shoulder, to shake us up if he took it out on someone even for no reason. Mazzarri was more grumpy, he was more calm, I saw him again in Coverciano and he opened up more. Different but in some ways the same.”

This time he finds Pirlo again.

«With Andrea we played for Voluntas and Brescia, we won Viareggio, we were vice-champions of the Italian Primavera. If you made the right movement he would put you in front of the door. We were two taciturns but suddenly he would come up with a funny joke. He regrets not having played together among the greats. As a coach he accepted Juve without fear, thanks to his world-class experience, he put himself on the line abroad, I like his idea of ​​offensive football, the search for goals with the dribble, but knowing how to vary the strategy.”

And who inspires you?

«I steal a little from everyone, from the top to those who work with me. Guardiola, De Zerbi but I follow Michel’s Girona a lot, at the top of the Liga, they play different football.”

Is Sampdoria in time to get back into the playoff zone?

«After having challenged us, yes (laughs)… the Serie B is long, so far it has paid for the injuries, Borini’s absence was felt in Brescia. Just as those of Murru and Ferrari are weighted, with so many young people the experts in the field are decisive. The returns and the January transfer window will be important.”

And what is Lecco aiming for?

«Due to the vicissitudes of the summer, the squad was built in a short time, the objective is salvation, possibly peacefully».

Who do you like among B’s bomber jackets?

«Coda: with him you start with an advantage to win the championship, he always scores double figures, often reaching 18-20 goals. But mine too, Novacovich is a bit like me, strong in the head, he works a lot for the team, I give him a lot of suggestions on movements near the goal. Eusepi is more of an area man.”

He also trained women.

“Good experience. Both with Chievo and Verona the girls immediately asked me to be treated like men: “Mister, if you need to, raise your voice”. Football is always the same, physical strength and power in shots and throws change, maybe you have to calculate extra playing time. And in Italian girls I see a great desire to bridge the gap with other European nations that are ahead of us.”

Did you expect to return to Marassi as a coach?

“No. Last year I was in D, it’s hard to think of being in B now. I’m sorry that Sampdoria dropped down in category, they remained in my heart together with their fans, I may not have always been consistent but I have always given my best. We will play our game like in Pisa, Palermo, Reggio Emilia. Samp will want to redeem themselves after Brescia, there is a lot of push at Marassi, it will be tough but we want to score points.”

Pirlo is here now but one day away, would you like to return as a Sampdoria player?

«I would never have thought of already coaching in B and instead. Never say never. In a few years, with more experience, it would be nice. But now I’m only thinking about Lecco.”