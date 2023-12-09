Genoa – Simone Giordano is deployed as a midfielder in place of the injured Vieira, the new player for Sampdoria who is looking for a fourth consecutive home win against Lecco and three points to revive the ranking. The form and the return of Stojanovic and Murru to the starting lineup have been confirmed. In Lecco, the former Sampdoria player Celjak starts in defence, while the other former player, Di Stefano, is on the bench

Here are the lineups:

Sampdoria: Stankovic; Stojanovic, Ghilardi, Gonzalez, Murru; Kasami, Yepes, Giordano; Esposito, Verre; DeLuca. On the bench: Ravaglia, Buyla, A. Conti, Costantino, Askildsen, Panada, Ricci, Malagrida, Girelli, F. Conti, Malagrida, Delle Monache, Ntanda. All.: Pirlo

Lecco: Saracco; Lepore, Celjak, Bianconi, Caporale; Ionita, Of the Innocents, Sersanti; Crusade, Novakovich, Buso. On the bench: Melgrati, Giudici, Battistini, Tordini, Donati, Eusepi, Boci, Marrone, Lemmens, Agostinelli, Di Stefano, Galli. All.: Bonazzoli