Genoa – Daniele Perenzoni from Rovereto will be the referee for Sampdoria-Lecco scheduled for Saturday at Ferraris at 2pm. The Trentino referee will direct the Blucerchiati for the first time. The assistants designated for the next match are De Meo from Foggia and Catallo from Frosinone; the fourth official will be D’Eusanio from Faenza. At the Var there will be Miele from Nola and Di Paolo from Avezzano.

Sampdoria will not be able to count on Fabio Depaoli: the full-back was warned by a booking and after the warning he received at Rigamonti against Brescia the disqualification was triggered. At Sampdoria the players now within a ban are Petar Stojanovic, Gerard Yepes and the injured Fabio Borini.