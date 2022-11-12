Genoa – For the “match of life” against Lecce Dejan Stankovic (disqualified today, in the stands. Deputy Nenad Sakic will lead the team on the bench) launches a new attacking couple from the first minute, namely Gabbiadini and the young Montevago at the third title in a row. Bench for Caputo and Quagliarella. The form proposed on Wednesday evening in Turin, namely 3-4-1-2, has been confirmed. In defense there is Ferrari in place of the suspended Colley. Villar is also back after his disappointing performance against Fiorentina.

Here are the formations

Sampdoria: Audero; Murillo, Ferrari, Amione; Bereszynski, Rincon, Villar, Leris; Djuricic; Gabbiadini, Montevago. On the bench: Contini, Augello, Murru, Yepes, Malagrida, Trimboli, Verre, Vieira, Quagliarella, Caputo. Coach: Sakic (Stankovic suspended)

Lecce: Falcone; Baschirotto, Pongracic, Umtiti, Gallo; Gonzalez, Hjulmand, Blin; Strefezza, Colombo, Di Francesco. On the bench: Bleve, Brancolini, Gendrey, Tuia, Helgason, Cetin, Bistrovic, Askildsen, Oudin, Banda, Listkowski, Vielkerling, Ceesay, Lemmens, Rodriguez. Coach: Baroni