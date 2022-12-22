Sampdoria’s last training session at the Calista Sports Center in Belek. The internship in Turkey, on the other hand, will end on Friday morning, 23 December, when at 11am (9am in Italy) the Sampdoria team will take the field in the fourth and last friendly match of these two weeks, against the Kazakhs of Kaysar, second in the second division . Today he stayed in the Verre hotel, due to a flare-up in his feverish state. Differentiated instead for Winks, Vieri and Gabbiadini, between the gym and the swimming pool, the last two due to fatigue. In the practice match, Murru and Caputo, authors of the best goals, stood out, while before returning to the locker room Stankovic and his assistant Sakic stayed on the field for a series of shots from the edge. In goal was the young Tantalocchi.



01:17