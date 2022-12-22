Genoa – The last one has finished Sampdoria training at the Calista Sports Center in Belek. The internship in Turkey, on the other hand, will end on Friday morning, 23 December, when at 11am (9am in Italy) the Sampdoria team will take the field in the fourth and last friendly of these two weeks, opponents the Kazakhs of Kaysarrunners-up in the second division.

Today he remained in the Verre hotel, due to a flare-up in his feverish state. Differentiated instead for Winks, Vieri and Gabbiadini, between the gym and the swimming pool, the last two due to fatigue. In the practice match, Murru and Caputo, authors of the most beautiful goals, are highlighted, while before returning to the locker room Stankovic and his assistant Sakic lingered on the field for a series of shots from the edge. In goal was the young Tantalocchi. A way to return to football for a moment.

Good news for the company that has managed to meet the due date for the contribution payments scheduled for today. The Board of Directors has practically lived in “apnea” in recent days, all (Lanna, Romei, Panconi and Bosco) involved in this race against time. The decisive agreement with the banks was reached in the last few hours by Vice President Romei.