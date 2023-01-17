After the defeat at Empoli, he appears alone in front of the cameras the president Marco Lanna, and his words are very clear: «No one will come to speak, neither the players nor the coach. I do it, I speak otherwise we risk heavy disqualifications. Tonight we suffered yet another arbitration wrong. We have always been silent, but now we want to understand what the referee class wants to do with us. If they want to send us to Serie B, they say so and we will act accordingly».

Lanna recalls the episode of the previous round, «with the penalty whistled against Napoli» (Murru who is running and is hindered by the legs of an opposing player who has fallen to the ground, with the ball now far away), «this year we were unable pull none. I just want to understand, I repeat, what they want to do with us». Yes, because this time the cancellation of Colley’s goal because Gabbiadini ends up with his hand on the ball when he falls he just can’t accept it: «Gabbiadini falls for a push, it’s not a voluntary act, it could also have been a foul in our favour. They completely reversed the decision.” It is true that according to the regulation it makes no difference whether the touch is voluntary or not, «but if I get fouled, I fall and touch by hand I don’t think it is a hand ball».

Santoro warns Manolo Gabbiadini

The suspicion is that corporate problems affect: Samp has little weight at the Palazzo. «We are certainly in difficulty – admits Lanna – but if they want to put us in even more difficulty, let them say so. I’m not talking about a design, but we’ve been wronged by referees for too many matches».

It’s a shame, because the team has shown signs of recovery and the draw would have been deserved: «I can’t say anything to the boys, with Sassuolo, with Napoli and today they played top-level matches. I’m delighted with them and with the coach, but if all the work you do is frustrated…”

But Lanna doesn’t give up. «We will try to reinforce as much as we can, but it won’t be easy. On the corporate front, many things can happen, for now let’s go ahead ».