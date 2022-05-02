Sampdoria president Lanna: “Giampaolo confirmed, my job is to ferry the company until June”

Genoa – “The goal is to sell the club to those who will be able to take Sampdoria to where they deserve to be. There are some subjects who have expressed interest and I believe that they remain at the window until there is the sporting certainty of salvation. “To the microphones of Radio Anch’io Sport the Sampdoria president, Marco Lannatalks about the club’s future after the victory in the Genoa derby.

“With salvation acquired – he adds – I think and I hope that the expressions of interest become more concrete“.

And the future of the coach Giampaolo? “He still has a two-year contract and it’s confirmed.”

Then Lanna talks about her adventure as a Dorian president: “A beautiful and difficult time since I have been in office, on Saturday we got a great satisfaction. The three points were really important in terms of salvation, now we have to make a few more math points. All this after a week full of tensions. I’m Genoese and a Dorian fan, I have this shirt inside. I was asked to become president at a very complex time and I accepted with great honor and pleasure. The idea is that there is a company sale, my job is to ferry the company until June “.

