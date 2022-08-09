Genoa – “The market is still open and Sampdoria does not stop there. I ask for a little patience and everyone. These are operations that we would like to do but some of them need a little time. “This was said by Sampdoria president Marco Lanna.

“It is true that the championship starts early and this has complicated our plans – explained Lanna – The transfer market is still long, the operations are not over here. We will take the opportunities, all this will be functional to raise the level of the team. Initially it was thought to thin out the squad. We risked being many at the retirement. None of the releases were forced, but shared choices. No player was kicked out or forced to leave. The purchases were made to raise the level of the team: Djuricic and Villar fall into this context, who I would have liked to have been here in January “.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS