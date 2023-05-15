Genoa – “It’s a big push from the public, I hope this message also reaches those who are watching Sampdoria to invest and that certain images are seen as a strength. I hope there is this intervention because the history of Sampdoria cannot finish here”. Sampdoria president Marco Lanna said this to Dazn before the match against Empoli also sending a message to possible investors at a decisive moment for Sampdoria which must quickly find resources to avoid bankruptcy and a restart from Serie D.

“I grew up in Sampdoria, I’ve played there since I was 10. For me it’s my whole life. Yeah relegation was a difficult time and now there is also another battle to win. In the year and a half that I have been president, the fans have been a strength: they have always supported us and never challenged us. Last year we saved ourselves at the last minute and this year they have understood our difficulties and have never let us lack support. I know they will always be by our side.”