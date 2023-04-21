Genoa – “The match against Spezia? From here to the end I expect the maximum commitment as there has been up to now. Then there may be a decline as happened in the first half of the match against Lecce but still I expect a strong game how were the previous ones. The commitment and desire will never fail, I’m sure of it: we need to go back to the road we took before the match against Cremonese and we have to start from there. However, something can still happen and let’s try to make it a reality,” explained the Sampdoria president Marco Lanna on the occasion of the presentation of the Ravano tournament.

AND on the corporate situation he added: “There’s still time even if it’s not much, but something will happen”.