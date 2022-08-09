This morning, at a press conference, Marco Lanna announced that Saturday, on the occasion of Sampdoria – AtalantaVittorio De Scalzi, singer-songwriter and musician who recently passed away and very close to Sampdoria, will be remembered.

“Saturday at the stadium there will also be a tribute to Vittorio De Scalzi – explained the Sampdoria president – He accompanied us on our European adventure, he accompanied Sampdoria. Person who will remain in the history of Sampdoria. Sorry I’m excited … Vittorio is a friend and I grew up with those songs. We must remember him with great affection … “

